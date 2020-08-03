Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 12:13 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Automaker FCA India has recalled 547 units of the 2020 Jeep Compass SUV as a precautionary exercise.
A problem with the fitment of a "brace nut" used in wiper assembly has been cited as the reason behind the move.
Notably, all the affected models have been manufactured this year. As for the pocket-pinch, the car carries a price-tag upwards of Rs. 16.49 lakh.
The torque-induced brace nut is supposed to firmly clamp the wiper arm and the wiper pivot assembly together so that they can swivel as a single unit on activation.
If the brace nut malfunctions, the wipers will be unable to swivel on activation by the wiper combi-switch placed behind the steering wheel of the car.
The 2020 Jeep Compass has an eye-catching design, featuring a seven-slat chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a trapezoidal fog lamp housing as well as air dams.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
The car also has adjustable headlamps with DRLs, a wheelbase of 2,636mm, and 178mm ground clearance.
Inside, the 2020 Jeep Compass has a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
Moreover, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, rear parking sensors, and several other driver-friendly features.
The 2020 Jeep Compass is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel and 1.4-liter petrol.
The former is capable of producing 175hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque, while the latter can churn out a maximum power of 162hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.
To handle transmission duties, the car gets a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
