Japanese automaker Mitsubishi is expected to cease the production of its Pajero SUV, also known as the Montero in India, globally. To recall, the premium vehicle debuted at the 2006 Paris Motor Show and received significant upgrades over the years. As for the pocket-pinch, the car was priced at Rs. 71.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) at launch, but was discontinued in our country in 2018.

Information Why is the Pajero being discontinued?

In a bid to reduce costs, and manufacture less polluting models, Mitsubishi would be shutting the Pajero production facility in the Gifu Prefecture of Japan. The company has formulated a new business plan under which, it will now focus on Asian markets and hybrid models.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Mitsubishi Pajero

The Mitsubishi Pajero comes with an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, wide adjustable headlamps, and foglamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, side steps, and sporty alloy wheels. Finally, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,780mm and a ground clearance of 235mm.

Information Power and performance

The Mitsubishi Pajero draws power from a 3.2-liter 4M41 DID turbo-diesel mill that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a 4WD system. The mill generates a maximum power of 194hp at 3,800rpm and a peak torque of 441Nm at 2,000rpm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mitsubishi Pajero has a spacious seven-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, heated front seats, and a power steering wheel. The SUV houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, to ensure connectivity. Moreover, it has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, rear parking sensors, and a central locking system for safety.

Information What about the pricing?