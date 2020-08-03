Italian luxury automaker Maserati has teased the 2020 Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo sedans ahead of their unveiling on August 10. Both vehicles are set to come with an updated design, as well as refreshed interiors. They are also likely to draw power from a Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8 powertrain. However, the carmaker is yet to announce the arrival of the two models in India.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Exteriors 2020 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo: At a glance

As of now, not much information is available regarding the exteriors of the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo. However, they are set to get extensive styling upgrades, similar to the Levante Trofeo. The two premium sedans should come with large alloy wheels, vents on their bonnet, and an "F1-inspired" rear diffuser. Finally, for lighting, the cars should sport adjustable LED headlamps with DRLs.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo will draw power from a Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8 powertrain also seen on the Levante GTS. The mill will be able to generate 582hp of maximum power and 730Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Few details are known regarding the interiors of the 2020 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo sedans. However, they should draw inspiration from the Levante Trofeo and feature luxurious cabins with high-backed sports seats in which the "Trofeo" logos are stitched on the headrests. They will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity features, besides standard safety equipment.

Information What about the pricing?