South Korean automaker Hyundai is planning to launch its updated i20 hatchback in India by the end of this year. The upcoming vehicle is expected to come with an eight-speaker Bose audio system, similar to its European counterpart. Moreover, it will get an updated design and a turbo-petrol powertrain. As for the pocket-pinch, the car should sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 6.5 lakh.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and refreshed bumpers. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMS, and designer alloy wheels. Finally, for lighting, the vehicle will house projector headlights with DRLs and Z-shaped LED taillamps.

Information Power and performance

The i20 will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.0-liter turbo petrol, 1.0-liter petrol, and 1.2-liter petrol. The first will come mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system and generate 118.35hp and 172Nm. Meanwhile, the second and third one will make 97.64hp and 82.9hp, respectively.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai i20 will feature a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback will house two 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively, with the latter supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink system. For safety, the car should get Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Hyundai's SmartSense safety package with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Information What about the pricing?