Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 08:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai is planning to launch its updated i20 hatchback in India by the end of this year.
The upcoming vehicle is expected to come with an eight-speaker Bose audio system, similar to its European counterpart. Moreover, it will get an updated design and a turbo-petrol powertrain.
As for the pocket-pinch, the car should sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 6.5 lakh.
The 2020 Hyundai i20 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and refreshed bumpers.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMS, and designer alloy wheels.
Finally, for lighting, the vehicle will house projector headlights with DRLs and Z-shaped LED taillamps.
The i20 will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.0-liter turbo petrol, 1.0-liter petrol, and 1.2-liter petrol. The first will come mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system and generate 118.35hp and 172Nm. Meanwhile, the second and third one will make 97.64hp and 82.9hp, respectively.
Hyundai i20 will feature a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and a power steering wheel.
The hatchback will house two 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively, with the latter supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink system.
For safety, the car should get Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Hyundai's SmartSense safety package with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.
The India-bound Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched by the end of this year and should be priced between Rs. 6.5-10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the hatchback will take on the likes of Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Tata Altroz.
