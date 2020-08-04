Just days ahead of its global unveiling in India on August 7, variant details of Kia Sonet have been revealed. The sub-compact SUV will be offered in two options: GT Line and Tech Line (HT Line). They will get three and four trims, respectively. Further, bookings for the car will start on the same day. Here are more details.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet will have an eye-catching design, featuring the company's signature "Tiger Nose" grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, a curved windshield, and beefy claddings. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. For lighting, the car will get LED headlamps with DRLs and wraparound LED taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Kia Sonet's GT Line trims will feature an all-black interior with red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel, while the Tech Line variants should pack a round steering wheel and dual-tone black-beige cabin. The SUV will sport a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with support for UVO Connected Car technology and a MID unit. There will be up to six airbags for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Kia Sonet should get three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter GDi turbo-petrol. The petrol unit will make 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol powertrain will generate 118hp/172Nm. The diesel mill will produce 99hp/240Nm. The Tech Line trims will come with petrol and diesel engines, while the GT Line variants will sport the turbo-petrol motor.

Pricing What about the pricing?