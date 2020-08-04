Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 12:13 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
French automaker Citroen has commenced the trial assembly of its debut product in India, the C5 Aircross SUV.
The premium vehicle will be up for grabs as a single, fully-loaded model and will be assembled in India.
As for the pocket-pinch, the car should carry a price-tag of Rs. 30 lakh and will be launched sometime early next year.
Here's our roundup.
The Citroen C5 Aircross will be available as a single variant and have a sporty design, featuring an elongated chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, large air dams, split-LED headlights with DRLs, and a hands-free tailgate.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel powertrain that should be able to generate 180hp of maximum power. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the vehicle will be handled by an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to sport a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For connectivity, the SUV will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
Moreover, it should come equipped with all the latest safety features.
The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be assembled in India and should be up for grabs by early 2021. Further, the premium vehicle is expected to sport a price-tag of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.