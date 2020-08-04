Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 02:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker BMW has re-introduced the 320d Sport in India as an entry-level diesel model of its 3 Series sedan. It was previously on sale in the country but was dropped from the company's line-up in March this year.
The 320d Sport carries a price-tag of Rs. 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is almost the same as its petrol counterpart, the 330i Sport.
Here's more.
The BMW 320d Sport has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with the company's logo on top, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,810mm and a ground clearance of 157mm.
The BMW 320d Sport offers a five-seater cabin with a sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
The sedan also sports an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
On the safety front, it has six airbags, traction control, parking sensors, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.
The BMW 320d Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill that generates 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which allows the sedan to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds.
The BMW 320d Sport costs Rs. 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 40,000 more than the petrol-powered 330i Sport. Meanwhile, the top-end 320d Luxury Line costs Rs. 5.4 lakh more than the 320d Sport.
At this price-point, the BMW 3 Series takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, and the upcoming 2020 Audi A4.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.