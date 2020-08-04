German automaker BMW has re-introduced the 320d Sport in India as an entry-level diesel model of its 3 Series sedan. It was previously on sale in the country but was dropped from the company's line-up in March this year. The 320d Sport carries a price-tag of Rs. 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is almost the same as its petrol counterpart, the 330i Sport. Here's more.

Exteriors BMW 320d Sport: At a glance

The BMW 320d Sport has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with the company's logo on top, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,810mm and a ground clearance of 157mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 320d Sport offers a five-seater cabin with a sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. The sedan also sports an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. On the safety front, it has six airbags, traction control, parking sensors, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 320d Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill that generates 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which allows the sedan to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Pricing What about the pricing?