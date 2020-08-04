Ahead of its launch in India on August 5, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) has been spotted at a dealership stockyard. The crossover will remain identical to the now-discontinued diesel model. However, it will offer some new features and a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill. Notably, the bookings for the car are already underway via NEXA dealerships as well as the company's website.

As per the leaked images, the 2020 S-Cross will have a sporty design, featuring a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, silver-finished faux skid plates, as well as blacked-out skirting and wheel arches. On the sides, the crossover will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, it will offer projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain that generates 112hp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

According to the spy shots, the upcoming S-Cross will have an all-black five-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will sport a large instrument cluster with a MID unit and a new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it will offer twin airbags and rear parking sensors as standard.

