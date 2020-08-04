Ahead of its launch in early 2021, Nissan India has revealed the interior details and features of the Magnite Concept. As per the images, the sub-compact SUV will have a dual-tone cabin with a 3D honeycomb-finished dashboard and a spacious second row. Notably, the production-specific Magnite was slated to be launched around this year's festive season but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Like the recently unveiled concept model, the production-ready Magnite is expected to feature a chrome-covered octagonal-shaped grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a contrast roof. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and sporty alloy wheels. For lighting, the sub-compact SUV will offer boomerang-shaped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Going by the interiors of the Magnite Concept, the production version will have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, engine start-stop function, and a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will also house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- 1.0-liter naturally aspirated and 1.0-liter turbocharged. The former will generate 72hp/96Nm, and come paired to a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional AMT unit. Meanwhile, the latter will belch out 95hp of power and should come mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?