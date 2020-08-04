Tata Motors is planning to launch its Gravitas SUV in India sometime around the festive season. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted plying on the roads. As per the spy images, the car will feature a cascading grille, LED tail lamps, squared wheel arches, and a beefy rear bumper. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Gravitas: At a glance

The Gravitas will be based on the company's OMEGA Arc platform and borrow styling cues from its five-seater sibling, the Harrier. The SUV will sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular rear bumper, and a massive rear windscreen. It will also have roof rails, square-shaped wheel arches, LED taillights, and a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

Information Power and performance

Just like the Harrier, the Gravitas will draw power from a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel mill that generates 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata Gravitas will offer a spacious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a piano black-colored floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. The SUV will also have all the standard safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

