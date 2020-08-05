Yamaha Motor India has increased the prices of its YZF-R15 V3.0 motorcycle for the second time since its launch in December 2019. With the latest price-hike, the sports tourer has become costlier by Rs. 2,100 and it now starts at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the highlights, the YZF-R15 V3.0 comes with a fully-faired design and a 155cc BS6-compliant engine.

Design Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0: At a glance

The YZF-R15 V3.0 sits on the company's signature Deltabox chassis, featuring a fully-faired design, a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and an attractive livery. It also offers a tall windshield, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument console, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. Further, the bike comes in three color options: Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that makes 18.3hp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?