Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its 2020 S-Cross (petrol) in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.39 lakh. The compact SUV, offered in four variants, packs a 1.5-liter K-Series petrol powertrain with mild-hybrid technology that enhances power delivery and fuel efficiency. Notably, the bookings for the car are already underway via NEXA dealerships as well as the company's online portal. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: At a glance

The 2020 S-Cross (petrol) has an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, silver-finished faux skid plates, and blacked-out wheel arches. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, the compact SUV sports projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol) is powered by a 1.5-liter K15B mild-hybrid powertrain that generates 103hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicle are handled by a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 S-Cross (petrol) has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, and an auto-dimming IRVM. The SUV sports a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it offers dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and seat belt reminder.

Information What about the pricing?