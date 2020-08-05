Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 05:12 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's much-anticipated off-roader, the 2020 Thar, will make its global debut on August 15.
It will come with a host of new features, safety equipment, and multiple powertrain options. A new petrol engine and automatic gearbox will also be offered for the first time.
In India, the upcoming Thar will be launched around September-October.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will retain the design of its predecessor and come with hard-top as well as soft-top options. The off-roader SUV will feature a vertical slat grille with adjustable rounded halogen headlamps.
On the sides, it will be flanked by side-steppers, square-shaped windows, and designer alloy wheels.
Finally, it should have a wheelbase of 2,430mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available in two BS6-compliant engine options including a new 2.0-liter petrol unit, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that will generate around 140hp of power. Both motors will come mated to a six-speed manual or an optional automatic gearbox.
Inside, the 2020 Thar will have a spacious six-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats and a power steering wheel.
The off-roader SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, it should offer multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched in India around September-October. The off-roader should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
