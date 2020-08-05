Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's much-anticipated off-roader, the 2020 Thar, will make its global debut on August 15. It will come with a host of new features, safety equipment, and multiple powertrain options. A new petrol engine and automatic gearbox will also be offered for the first time. In India, the upcoming Thar will be launched around September-October. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the 2020 Mahindra Thar

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will retain the design of its predecessor and come with hard-top as well as soft-top options. The off-roader SUV will feature a vertical slat grille with adjustable rounded halogen headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by side-steppers, square-shaped windows, and designer alloy wheels. Finally, it should have a wheelbase of 2,430mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available in two BS6-compliant engine options including a new 2.0-liter petrol unit, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that will generate around 140hp of power. Both motors will come mated to a six-speed manual or an optional automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Thar will have a spacious six-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats and a power steering wheel. The off-roader SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it should offer multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information What about the pricing?