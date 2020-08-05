Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 07:56 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Toyota's upcoming compact SUV in India will be called the Urban Cruiser, the automaker has confirmed through an official teaser. It will be launched in the country sometime in September and will be produced locally by Maruti Suzuki.
The Urban Cruiser will be based on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza model except for featuring a different front profile.
Here are more details.
While the silhouette of the Urban Cruiser will be similar to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, its front fascia will be more in line with the newer Toyota SUVs.
It should sport a chrome-finished grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, we expect to see indicator-mounted ORVMs, sporty alloy wheels, and roof rails.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will use the same BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill that is offered on the Vitara Brezza. The engine generates 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an optional automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser should have a premium five-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It will pack a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Moreover, for the safety of passengers, it is likely to offer twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to cost around Rs. 8 lakh and will arrive in India sometime in September. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Renault Kiger.
