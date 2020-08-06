Just days ahead of its expected launch later this month, Audi has started accepting bookings for the upcoming RS Q8. Interested buyers can pre-order the flagship performance SUV through the company's dealerships or website for a token amount of Rs. 15 lakh. The RS Q8 will be based on the Q8 model, and will arrive in the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Styling Audi RS Q8: At a glance

The Audi RS Q8 will share the underpinnings with the Q8 SUV while featuring a glossy-black 'Singleframe' grille with honeycomb pattern, headlights, reworked bumpers, RS-specific rear spoiler, and LED taillights connected by a single strip. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out OVRMs as well as B and C pillars, body-colored door handles, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Audi RS Q8 will offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with Alcantara leather upholstery, RS sports seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional RS steering wheel. The SUV will also feature Audi's virtual cockpit instrument console and dual touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The RS Q8 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine that makes 600hp of power and 800Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi's in-house Quattro all-wheel-drive system. As far as performance is concerned, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and offer a top speed of 305 km/h.

Information Pricing and availability