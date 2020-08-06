The design details of the Toyota Urban Cruiser have been revealed just weeks ahead of its launch in India in September. According to the leaked render (via Autocar), the upcoming compact SUV will feature a Toyota Fortuner-inspired rugged-looking front profile while sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Here's our roundup.

Design How will the Toyota Urban Cruiser look like?

As per the leaked render, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will feature a twin-slat grille with an angular chrome bracket, low-set front bumper, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and silver-finished faux skid plate. Meanwhile, the sides and rear section will be identical to the Vitara Brezza including blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and B pillars, silvered roof rails, as well as sporty-looking alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Urban Cruiser will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill that is offered on the Vitara Brezza. The motor makes 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Urban Cruiser is expected to offer a dual-tone five-seater cabin with light-colored upholstery. It will retain all the features of the Vitara Brezza including automatic climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console. Moreover, on the safety front, it is likely to offer twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?