-
The design details of the Toyota Urban Cruiser have been revealed just weeks ahead of its launch in India in September.
According to the leaked render (via Autocar), the upcoming compact SUV will feature a Toyota Fortuner-inspired rugged-looking front profile while sharing its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
How will the Toyota Urban Cruiser look like?
-
As per the leaked render, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will feature a twin-slat grille with an angular chrome bracket, low-set front bumper, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and silver-finished faux skid plate.
Meanwhile, the sides and rear section will be identical to the Vitara Brezza including blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and B pillars, silvered roof rails, as well as sporty-looking alloy wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Urban Cruiser will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill that is offered on the Vitara Brezza. The motor makes 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
The Urban Cruiser is expected to offer a dual-tone five-seater cabin with light-colored upholstery.
It will retain all the features of the Vitara Brezza including automatic climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console.
Moreover, on the safety front, it is likely to offer twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
-
Information
How much will it cost?
-
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is slated to be launched in India sometime in September and is likely to be priced at around Rs. 8 lakh. It will go against rivals like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, and Tata Nexon.