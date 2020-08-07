Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its limited-run Fortuner TRD in India. The premium SUV comes with updated styling and a host of new features. However, mechanically, it remains the same as the standard Fortuner. The TRD edition is offered in two drivetrain options and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 34.98 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner TRD: At a glance

The Fortuner TRD has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished grille with TRD branding, a refreshed rear bumper with red accents, a skid plate, and dual-tone paintwork (Pearl White shade and Black roof). On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. For lighting, it packs projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Fortuner TRD draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter 4-cylinder diesel mill which generates 174hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle-shifters. The SUV also gets an automatic idle stop-start function.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Fortuner TRD has a dual-tone (black and maroon) cabin with leather upholstery, 8-way adjustable seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It gets optional accessories under Special Technology Package, including a head-up display, digital video recorder, wireless smartphone charger, tire pressure monitor, welcome door puddle lamp, and an air ionizer. The SUV also houses a touchscreen infotainment console and offers seven airbags.

Information What about the pricing?