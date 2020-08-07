Kia Motors has unveiled its highly-anticipated compact SUV, the Sonet. The vehicle is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue but offers a Seltos-inspired design and styling. It also comes with a host of premium features including ventilated seats, a perfumed air purifier, sunroof, and a Bose sound system. In India, the Sonet is expected to be launched in September.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet has a sporty look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular-looking bonnet, a sculpted bumper with integrated fog lights, and a silver-finished air dam with hexagonal mesh. For lighting, the car gets sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps. It also packs a silver-finished faux skid plate, faux twin exhausts, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Sonet offers a premium cabin featuring a sunroof, automatic climate control, 7-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a perfumed air purifier. It also sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for built-in navigation, UVO connectivity suite, and music-based screen lighting. On the safety front, the car offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and hill assist control system.

Engine Power and performance

Kia is yet to reveal the powertrain options that will be offered on the Sonet. However, reports suggest that it will come with three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol unit makes 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel mills produce 118hp/172Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively. Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, a torque-converter/dual-clutch automatic, and an iMT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?