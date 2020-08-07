Dutch automaker KTM has finally launched the updated version of its 250 Duke motorcycle in India. The bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.09 lakh, and offers a full-LED headlamp, dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode, and a one-touch start system. To recall, the outgoing BS6 model was launched at Rs. 2 lakh and later received a price-hike of Rs. 5,000. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 KTM 250 Duke: At a glance

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke looks similar to the outgoing model and sits on a split steel trellis frame. It has a sporty naked design featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, a swept-up exhaust pipe, and orange-rimmed alloy wheels. The motorcycle also packs a digital instrument console and a new full-LED headlamp borrowed from the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure motorcycles.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powertrain that generates 30hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets a new 'SuperMoto' mode which disables the ABS on the rear end, facilitating some sliding action. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 43mm telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?