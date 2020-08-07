MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads, revealing key design features. The upcoming Gloster will house quad exhaust pipes instead of the twin-pipe setup we saw on the model that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.

Exteriors

The upcoming MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 model sold in China. It will feature a large octagonal grille with chrome-finished horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will be characterized by quad exhaust pipes and LED taillights.

Power and performance

The MG Gloster is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol powertrain that generates 220hp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster is likely to offer a premium cabin with soft-touch upholstery, leather seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It should sport a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG's connected car iSmart technology. On the safety front, the SUV should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view parking camera.

What about the pricing?