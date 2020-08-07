Triumph Motorcycles will launch its much-anticipated Street Triple R in India on August 11. The 765cc motorcycle will replace the Street Triple S as the base model, and will be positioned below the top-spec Street Triple RS. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to arrive in the country at around Rs. 9.5 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Street Triple R: At a glance

The 2020 Street Triple R will be identical to the Street Triple RS model, featuring a dual-split headlight setup, a short opaque extended visor, a chiseled fuel tank, and an exposed under seat frame. The roadster will also offer a fully-digital TFT instrument console, a stepped-up seat, an LED taillight, alloy wheels, and a small chrome-finished exhaust can.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Triumph Street Triple R will run on a BS6-compliant 765cc in-line, triple-cylinder mill that generates 118hp of maximum power and 77Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with an up-down quickshifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Street Triple R will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. It will also provide four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by Showa-sourced upside-down forks on the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information What about the pricing?