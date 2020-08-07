Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 07:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Triumph Motorcycles will launch its much-anticipated Street Triple R in India on August 11.
The 765cc motorcycle will replace the Street Triple S as the base model, and will be positioned below the top-spec Street Triple RS.
As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to arrive in the country at around Rs. 9.5 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Street Triple R will be identical to the Street Triple RS model, featuring a dual-split headlight setup, a short opaque extended visor, a chiseled fuel tank, and an exposed under seat frame.
The roadster will also offer a fully-digital TFT instrument console, a stepped-up seat, an LED taillight, alloy wheels, and a small chrome-finished exhaust can.
Under the hood, the Triumph Street Triple R will run on a BS6-compliant 765cc in-line, triple-cylinder mill that generates 118hp of maximum power and 77Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with an up-down quickshifter.
The Street Triple R will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. It will also provide four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by Showa-sourced upside-down forks on the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.
The BS6-compliant Triumph Street Triple R will be launched in India on August 11 and is likely to be priced at Rs. 9.5 lakh. Once launched, the premium tourer will take on the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and the KTM 790 Duke.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.