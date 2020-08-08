TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle for the second time since its launch in India last November.

With the latest price revision, the motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 1,050 and now starts at Rs. 1,04,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The highlights of the Apache RTR 160 include its sporty-looking semi-faired design and the BS6-compliant 160cc engine.