Aug 08, 2020, 12:18 am
Dwaipayan Roy
TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle for the second time since its launch in India last November.
With the latest price revision, the motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 1,050 and now starts at Rs. 1,04,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The highlights of the Apache RTR 160 include its sporty-looking semi-faired design and the BS6-compliant 160cc engine.
The Apache RTR 160 4V sits on a double-cradle frame, featuring a semi-faired design, a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank design with extensions, and a dual-tone color scheme.
The bike also gets an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a blacked-out treatment on the engine, exhaust can, as well as alloy wheels.
Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 149kg.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant 159.7cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled mill that generates 15.8hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 14.12Nm at 7,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.
For the safety of the rider, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum/disc brake on the rear side. It also has single-channel ABS for improved road handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
With this latest price-hike of Rs. 1,050, the Apache RTR 160 4V drum brake variant costs Rs. 1,04,000, while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 1,07,050. Notably, the RTR 200 4V has also received the same hike, and it now costs Rs. 1,28,550.
