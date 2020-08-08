Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 12:05 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Harley-Davidson has reduced the prices of its Street 750 cruiser in India by Rs. 65,000, making the company's most affordable offering in the country all the more attractive.
With the latest price-cut, the motorcycle now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh.
As for the highlights of Street 750, it offers a cruiser-style naked street design and a BS6-compliant 749cc liquid-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Street 750 sits on a cast aluminum frame and has an old-school cruiser design with a comfortable riding position. Its retro look is accentuated by the rounded halogen headlamp and turn indicators.
The motorcycle also gets a digital-analog instrument console and a blacked-out treatment on the mirrors, alloy wheels, as well as the exhaust pipe. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 233kg.
The Harley Davidson Street 750 draws power from a BS6-compliant 749cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine that comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 60Nm at 3,750rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Harley Davidson Street 750 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged dual-shock absorber at the rear end.
With the latest price-cut, the Street 750 now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh for the base-end Vivid Black color option. However, the Performance Orange, Black Denim, Vivid Black Deluxe, and Barracuda Silver Deluxe color variants cost around Rs. 12,000 more than the base model.
