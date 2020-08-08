Harley-Davidson has reduced the prices of its Street 750 cruiser in India by Rs. 65,000, making the company's most affordable offering in the country all the more attractive. With the latest price-cut, the motorcycle now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh. As for the highlights of Street 750, it offers a cruiser-style naked street design and a BS6-compliant 749cc liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Harley-Davidson Street 750: At a glance

The Street 750 sits on a cast aluminum frame and has an old-school cruiser design with a comfortable riding position. Its retro look is accentuated by the rounded halogen headlamp and turn indicators. The motorcycle also gets a digital-analog instrument console and a blacked-out treatment on the mirrors, alloy wheels, as well as the exhaust pipe. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 233kg.

Information Power and performance

The Harley Davidson Street 750 draws power from a BS6-compliant 749cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine that comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 60Nm at 3,750rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Harley Davidson Street 750 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged dual-shock absorber at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?