Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 05:14 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ford has increased the prices of its Endeavour SUV for the first time since its launch in India in February.
The flagship model has received an upward revision in the range of Rs. 44,000 to Rs. 1.20 lakh, and it now starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh.
The highlights of the Endeavour include its BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel powertrain and the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission.
The 2020 Ford Endeavour looks identical to the BS4 model. It comes with a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plates.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
Moreover, the car offers an all-LED setup for lighting, a wheelbase of 2,850mm, and a total height of 1,837mm.
The 2020 Ford Endeavour draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The 2020 Endeavour offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, panoramic sunroof, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and FordPass connected car technology.
On the safety front, it offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, hill launch assist, as well as hill descent control.
With this price-revision, the 2020 Ford Endeavour now starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh for the base-end Titanium 4X2 AT model and goes up to Rs. 34.45 lakh for the top-spec Titanium+ 4X4 AT trim (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.