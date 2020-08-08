Ford has increased the prices of its Endeavour SUV for the first time since its launch in India in February.

The flagship model has received an upward revision in the range of Rs. 44,000 to Rs. 1.20 lakh, and it now starts at Rs. 29.99 lakh.

The highlights of the Endeavour include its BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel powertrain and the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission.