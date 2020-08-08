According to a report by carandbike, the Indian FTR 1200 Rally and FTR 1200 Carbon will be launched in India by the end of this year. The naked street motorcycles will draw inspiration from American dirt track racing bikes and sport BS6-compliant engines. In India, the duo should carry a premium over the standard FTR 1200, which costs Rs. 15 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design Indian FTR 1200 Rally and Carbon: At a glance

Both the Indian FTR 1200 Rally and FT 1200 Carbon will sit on a tubular trellis-style frame and offer a naked sporty design. The former will sport a Scrambler-like look while the Carbon variant will exhibit carbon fiber bodywork. Both the motorcycles will also have a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The Indian FTR 1200 Rally and Carbon will share the same BS6-compliant 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine. However, the power figures of the motor are not known as of now. In the BS4 state, it churns out 120hp of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, Indian FTR 1200 Rally and Carbon should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are likely to be handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shocker on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?