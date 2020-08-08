Tata Motors, in association with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, has announced a subscription plan for its Nexon EV. The all-inclusive rental package starts at Rs. 41,900 per month for a tenure of up to 36-months. As for the pocket-pinch, the all-electric compact SUV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Here's our roundup.

The subscription package starts at Rs. 41,900 per month (inclusive of all taxes). You can select the tenure of the package from 18-months to 36-months, depending on your requirement. Once the subscription expires, you can either extend the plan or simply return the car. The rental scheme is currently available in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The Tata Nexon EV has a compact yet sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal air dam, and silver-colored skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by eye-catching alloy wheels and blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, as well as roof rails. For lighting, the car gets projector headlights and LED tail-lamps.

Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery, paired with a 3-phase PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor). The combination generates 127hp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the electric SUV are handled by an automatic gearbox.

Tata Nexon EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The SUV sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, power door locks, and a central locking system.

