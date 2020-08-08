Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 07:42 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch on August 12, Bentley has teased its upcoming Bentayga Speed model.
Touted as the 'world's fastest SUV', the car will draw power from a 6.0-liter W12 powertrain and offer a top speed of 306km/h, which is just 1km/h more than the Lamborghini Urus.
As for the pocket-pinch, it should be priced upwards of Rs. 3.8 crore.
Here's our roundup.
The handcrafted Bentley Bentayga Speed will be a performance-oriented model. It will sport an eye-catching design featuring a glossy-black grille, dark-tint oval headlamps, a tailgate spoiler, and body-colored side skirts.
The SUV will also sport roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, quad exhaust pipes, oval-shaped LED taillights, and 22-inch alloy wheels with three different finishes.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,992mm.
The upcoming Bentayga Speed will draw power from a 6.0-liter W12 engine that generates 626hp of power. The SUV has a claimed top speed of 306km/h and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds slower than the Lamborghini Urus.
The Bentayga Speed will offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with a sunroof, carbon fiber fitments, 22-way adjustable front seats with massage function, mood lighting, and Bentley's rear-seat entertainment setup.
The SUV will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.
On the safety front, it is expected to offer multiple airbags, electronic differential lock, and a 360-degree parking camera.
The pricing and availability details of the Bentley Bentayga Speed will be announced at the time of launch on August 12. However, it should carry a significant premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 3.78 crore in India.
