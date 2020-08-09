Japanese automaker Honda has released a teaser video, confirming that the 2021 CBR600RR motorcycle will be unveiled on August 21. The middleweight supersport bike will take styling cues from the company's CBR1000RR-R model, sport a Euro 5-compliant engine, and have a TFT instrument console and winglets, among other features. Lastly, in India, it should carry a price-tag around Rs. 12.5 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda CBR600RR: At a glance

The upcoming Honda CBR600RR will have a design similar to the company's CBR1000RR-R model, featuring refreshed full-body fairings, a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and a raised windshield. The middleweight supersport bike will feature a fully digital instrument console with TFT display and sporty alloy wheels. Finally, the bike should pack an all-LED lighting setup and an under-seat exhaust.

Information Power and performance

As of now, not much information is available regarding the power figures of the Honda CBR600RR. However, it should draw power from a Euro 5-compliant liquid-cooled 599cc engine, which should generate 118hp of maximum power at 13,500rpm and 66Nm of peak torque at 11,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CBR600RR should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle should be handled by 41mm inverted forks by Showa at the front and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?