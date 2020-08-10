Home-grown Tata Motors is planning to launch its Gravitas SUV in India later this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted plying the roads. As per the spy images, the car will feature refreshed alloy wheels, a white body-colored variant, a roof-mounted spoiler, and body cladding on the sides. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Tata Gravitas: At a glance

The Tata Gravitas will be based on the company's OMEGA Arc platform and borrow styling cues from its five-seater sibling, the Harrier SUV. The vehicle will sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a massive rear windscreen, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a muscular rear bumper. The car will also feature roof rails, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights as well.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Gravitas SUV will be powered by a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel powertrain that would generate 170.3hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired to a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata Gravitas will offer a luxurious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone (black and brown) upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The premium SUV will house a floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. Finally, the car will offer all standard safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

