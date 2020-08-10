Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 12:20 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Home-grown Tata Motors is planning to launch its Gravitas SUV in India later this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted plying the roads.
As per the spy images, the car will feature refreshed alloy wheels, a white body-colored variant, a roof-mounted spoiler, and body cladding on the sides.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Gravitas will be based on the company's OMEGA Arc platform and borrow styling cues from its five-seater sibling, the Harrier SUV.
The vehicle will sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a massive rear windscreen, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a muscular rear bumper.
The car will also feature roof rails, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights as well.
The Tata Gravitas SUV will be powered by a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel powertrain that would generate 170.3hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired to a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
Inside, the Tata Gravitas will offer a luxurious seven-seater cabin with dual-tone (black and brown) upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke steering wheel.
The premium SUV will house a floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
Finally, the car will offer all standard safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
Tata Gravitas will be launched in India later this year. The SUV should carry a premium of Rs. 1 lakh over the Harrier, which falls under Rs. 13.69-20.25 lakh price range. Once launched, the car will take on the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.