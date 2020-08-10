Mahindra and Mahindra will launch its premium off-roader, the 2020 Thar, in India on August 15. In the latest development, some spy shots of the upcoming SUV have surfaced, revealing its key features. As per the images, the next-generation Thar will get a new blue color option, multi-spoke alloy wheels, an all-black interior, and an updated instrument console among other highlights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have a boxy design and come with hard-top as well as soft-top options. Just like its predecessor, it will sport a vertical slat grille with large circular headlights and LED DRLs. The off-roader SUV will also get square-shaped windows, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillamps, and multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,430mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar should get two BS6-compliant engine options- 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mStallion and 2.2-liter turbo-diesel. The power figures of these motors are unknown at the moment. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the off-roader will be handled by a six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Thar will have a premium all-black cabin with contrast white stitching on the leather seats. The SUV will sport an updated instrument console with analog dials and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finally, it should offer all the standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?