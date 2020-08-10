Harley-Davidson has reduced the prices of its Street Rod model in India by up to Rs. 77,000. With the latest price-cut, the cruiser now starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh. The highlights of the Street Rod include its eye-catching naked-street design and a powerful BS6-compliant 749cc engine. Last week, the company also slashed the prices of its entry-level Street 750 motorcycle by Rs. 65,000.

Design Harley Davidson Street Rod: At a glance

The Street Rod sits on a cast aluminum frame and offers a retro cruiser design, which is accentuated by the rounded LED headlamp and the drag-style handlebar bearing circular mirrors. The low-slung tourer also gets a blacked-out treatment on the engine, alloy wheels, as well as the exhaust pipe. Dimensions-wise, it offers a ground clearance of 205mm and tips the scales at around 230kg.

Information Power and performance

The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is powered by a BS6-compliant 749cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine that generates a maximum power of 55hp and a peak torque of 60Nm at 3,750rpm. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Street Rod offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a twin-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?