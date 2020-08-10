A heavily camouflaged test mule of a new Husqvarna Svartpilen motorcycle, believed to be the KTM 200 Duke-based Svartpilen 200, has been spotted testing in India. The spy image reveals that the bike will have a naked design with a wide handlebar, alloy wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires, and a rounded headlight. As for pricing, it is expected to cost around Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Design Husqvarna Svartpilen 200: At a glance Credits:

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will look similar to its more powerful cousins, the Svartpilen 250 and 401. It will sit on a tubular frame and feature a naked street design. It will sport a flat and wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, and alloy wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires. The motorcycle should also get a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup.

Information Power and performance

Like the KTM 200 Duke, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 199.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that generates 24.7hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm, and a peak torque of 19.3Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is expected to offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the motorcycle should be handled by upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?