Just days ahead of its launch later this month, Honda has started accepting bookings for the 2020 Jazz. Interested buyers can pre-order the upcoming hatchback through the authorized dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 or via the company's online portal by paying Rs. 5,000. As for the pocket-pinch, the new Jazz is likely to be launched at Rs. 7.45 lakh.

Exteriors 2020 Honda Jazz: At a glance

The 2020 Honda Jazz will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed black grille with chrome accents, updated bumpers, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,530mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Honda Jazz will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 89hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the hatchback will be handled by a manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Honda Jazz will have a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback will also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will have twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?