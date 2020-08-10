In a bid to boost sales this Independence Day, Renault has announced a host of deals and offers on its Duster, Triber, and KWID models. As part of a special sale, the company is providing benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 along with attractive offers like no EMI for the first four months and a special financing scheme at 6.99% interest rate.

Special discounts A detailed look at Renault's offers and benefits

Renault is providing benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 (Rs. 40,000 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala) on the Triber. Renault KWID is being offered with benefits worth Rs. 35,000-40,000, depending on the state. Finally, the Duster is getting benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 (depending on the state) along with a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 and a special discount for rural customers.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 2.94 lakh

The Renault KWID sports a cascading grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and silver-colored wheels. Inside, the hatchback features a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. Under the hood, it is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox and generates 67hp of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5 lakh

The Renault Triber has a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. It offers a seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and four airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol mill that comes mated to a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The motor generates 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 8.5 lakh