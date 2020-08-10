Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 08:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kia's newly-revealed Sonet sub-compact SUV will go on sale in India next month. In the latest development, select company dealerships in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 10,000-25,000.
As for the pocket-pinch, the premium vehicle is expected to be launched at Rs. 7 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The Kia Sonet has an eye-catching design, featuring a 'Tiger Nose' grille, an air dam with hexagonal mesh, and a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines.
It also sports a silver-finished faux skid plate, roof rails, faux twin exhausts, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, the compact SUV gets Seltos-inspired sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps.
The Sonet offers a premium cabin featuring automatic climate control, 7-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and a sunroof.
It also sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite.
On the safety front, the compact SUV offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a hill assist control system.
Kia is yet to reveal the engine options that will be offered on the Sonet. However, as per reports, the car will have three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.
The petrol unit generates 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains make 118hp/172Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively.
Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, and a torque-converter/dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV will be launched in India in September and is expected to cost between Rs. 7-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the car will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.