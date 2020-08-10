Kia's newly-revealed Sonet sub-compact SUV will go on sale in India next month. In the latest development, select company dealerships in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 10,000-25,000. As for the pocket-pinch, the premium vehicle is expected to be launched at Rs. 7 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet has an eye-catching design, featuring a 'Tiger Nose' grille, an air dam with hexagonal mesh, and a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines. It also sports a silver-finished faux skid plate, roof rails, faux twin exhausts, and 16-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, the compact SUV gets Seltos-inspired sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Sonet offers a premium cabin featuring automatic climate control, 7-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and a sunroof. It also sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite. On the safety front, the compact SUV offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a hill assist control system.

Engine Power and performance

Kia is yet to reveal the engine options that will be offered on the Sonet. However, as per reports, the car will have three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol unit generates 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains make 118hp/172Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively. Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, and a torque-converter/dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?