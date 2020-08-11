TVS Motor Company has launched a new yellow and back color variant of its NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter. The new model is almost the same as the regular version except for the new dual-tone paintwork and sporty decals. The highlights of the NTorq 125 Race Edition include its Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, an LED headlamp with DRLs, and a BS6-compliant engine. Here's our roundup.

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition has an eye-catching design, featuring a dual-tone color scheme and an angular front-apron with an integrated LED headlamp unit. The scooter also gets a 'Race Edition' emblem on its body, hazard lights, and a digital instrument console, which offers support for Bluetooth. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 118kg and a fuel capacity of 5.8-liters.

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that makes 9.1hp of power at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties on the scooter are handled by a CVT gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the NTorq 125 Race Edition offers a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also comes with a Synchronized Braking System for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

