Triumph Motorcycles has launched its much-anticipated 2020 Street Triple R model in India. The naked middleweight motorbike replaces the Street Triple S as the base model and is positioned below the top-spec Street Triple RS. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh via the company's dealerships. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Triumph Street Triple R: At a glance

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R looks similar to the Street Triple RS model, featuring a dual-split headlamp setup, a muscular fuel tank, and a stepped-up seat. The motorcycle has an analog-digital instrument console, sporty alloy wheels, and a small chrome-finished exhaust canister. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup and comes in two color options- Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R draws power from a BS6-compliant 765cc in-line, three-cylinder engine that makes 116hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm, and a peak torque of 79Nm at 9,350rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Street Triple R offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. It also provides ride-by-wire, traction control, and three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Showa-sourced upside-down forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?