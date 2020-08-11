Kia's recently-unveiled Sonet will go on sale in India next month. In the latest development, the sub-compact SUV has been spied in a new orange shade, which is not listed on the company's website. As per reports, it could be a one-off testing model or a special variant that will be announced at the time of launch or in near future. Here's our roundup.

The Kia Sonet has a sporty look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, and a wide air dam with hexagonal mesh. For lighting, the car gets sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps. It also features a silver-finished faux skid plate, faux twin exhausts, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet offers a premium cabin featuring ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, 7-speaker Bose audio system, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and a sunroof. It also sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite. For safety, the sub-compact SUV offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a hill assist control system.

Engine Power and performance

Kia has not yet revealed the engine options offered on the Sonet. However, the car is expected to be available in three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol mill makes 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol and diesel motors generate 118hp/172Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively. Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT unit, and a torque-converter/dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

