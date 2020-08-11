Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 03:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kia's recently-unveiled Sonet will go on sale in India next month. In the latest development, the sub-compact SUV has been spied in a new orange shade, which is not listed on the company's website.
As per reports, it could be a one-off testing model or a special variant that will be announced at the time of launch or in near future.
Here's our roundup.
The Kia Sonet has a sporty look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, and a wide air dam with hexagonal mesh.
For lighting, the car gets sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps.
It also features a silver-finished faux skid plate, faux twin exhausts, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The Kia Sonet offers a premium cabin featuring ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, 7-speaker Bose audio system, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, and a sunroof.
It also sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite.
For safety, the sub-compact SUV offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a hill assist control system.
Kia has not yet revealed the engine options offered on the Sonet. However, the car is expected to be available in three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.
The petrol mill makes 82hp/114Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol and diesel motors generate 118hp/172Nm and 99hp/240Nm, respectively.
Transmission options will include a 5/6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT unit, and a torque-converter/dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV will be launched in India next month and is likely to be priced between Rs. 7-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.