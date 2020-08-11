Italian luxury automaker Maserati has unveiled the all-new Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo as its fastest production cars yet. The high-performance sedans draw power from a Ferrari-sourced 3.8-liter V8 engine that allows the Trofeo-badged pair to reach a top speed of 326km/h. Both the models will be launched in India and their bookings are live via the company's dealerships. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo: At a glance

The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out vertical slat grille with the company's trident logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and large air dams. On the sides, the sedans are flanked by blacked-out B pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty-looking 21-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, both the cars get adjustable LED headlamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo offer a premium cabin with leather sports seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. Both the sedans house a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, they offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and an engine immobilizer.

Engine Power and performance

The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo draw power from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 580hp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and 730Nm of peak torque at 2,250-5,250rpm. For transmission duties, they get an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Both the sedans can accelerate from 0-100km/h in about 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 326km/h.

Pricing What about the pricing?