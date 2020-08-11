After seeing a long delay due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic, Mahindra is all set to launch the Marazzo in India soon, according to Autocar. The upcoming MPV will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, and come in three trims: M2, M4+, and M6+. As for the pocket-pinch, the top-spec model will be priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mahindra Marazzo: At a glance

The Mahindra Marazzo will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it will get projector headlamps with DRLs, and cornering lights. On the sides, the MPV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16/17-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, it should have a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a boot space of 190-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Marazzo is likely to get two BS6-compliant engine options- 1.5-liter turbo-diesel and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol. The former will belch out 123hp/300Nm while the latter will produce 163hp/280Nm. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo will offer a spacious cabin with fabric seat upholstery, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV is expected to sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for navigation and the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?