Ferrari has started delivering the brand-new F8 Tributo in India to the super-rich customers who paid upwards of Rs. 4 crore for the supercar.

The latest model comes with a mid-engine layout and replaces the 488 GTB in the company's line-up.

The F8 Tributo packs a 3.9-liter V8 petrol motor that allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

