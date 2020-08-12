Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ferrari has started delivering the brand-new F8 Tributo in India to the super-rich customers who paid upwards of Rs. 4 crore for the supercar.
The latest model comes with a mid-engine layout and replaces the 488 GTB in the company's line-up.
The F8 Tributo packs a 3.9-liter V8 petrol motor that allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
Here's our roundup.
The Ferrari F8 Tributo comes as a successor to the 488 GTB. It has a stylish aerodynamic design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, large air vents, and an all-LED lighting setup.
The supercar borrows the twin rear tail-lamp clusters from the iconic V8 Berlinetta models and engine cover louvers that are inspired by the iconic Ferrari F40.
The Ferrari F8 Tributo has a luxurious two-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The supercar packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, it offers four airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a tire pressure monitoring system, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.
The Ferrari F8 Tributo draws power from the company's award-winning 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill which generates 720hp of maximum power and 770Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a claimed top-speed of 340km/h.
Ferrari has started delivering the F8 Tributo in India. As for the pocket-pinch, the supercar starts at Rs. 4.02 crore (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it takes on the likes of Lamborghini Huracan Evo and the Mclaren 720S.
