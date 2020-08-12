Hyundai has sold over 5 lakh units of its Creta SUV in India, averaging one lakh units every year. The car was first launched in July 2015, and was updated in March this year to meet the BS6 emission norms. Interestingly, the new-generation model has received over 65,000 bookings so far. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta: At a glance

The Hyundai Creta has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-covered horizontal grille, silver-colored skid plates, a sculpted muscular bonnet, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the compact SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol. The petrol mill makes 113hp/144Nm, while the turbo-petrol and the diesel motors churn out 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has a luxurious five-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable seats, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, it houses a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink. On the safety front, the SUV offers six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?