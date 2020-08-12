Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 01:01 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the launch of the BS6-compliant Ninja 650 and Z 650, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has introduced the updated Versys 650 adventure tourer in India.
The motorcycle retains the design and specifications of the outgoing model. However, it has witnessed a slight drop (3hp/3Nm) in power figures and a marginal increase (2kg) in weight.
Here's our roundup.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has an off-road friendly design, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, a raised windshield, and a split headlamp unit.
The adventure tourer also sports an all-LED lighting setup and a digital-analog instrument console. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 218kg and is available in a Candy Lime Green color option.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill can generate a maximum power of 69hp and a peak torque of 61Nm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Versys 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant Kawasaki Versys 650 carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh in India, which is Rs. 10,000 more than the outgoing BS4 model. It takes on rivals such as Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and KTM Duke 690.
