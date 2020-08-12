Following the launch of the BS6-compliant Ninja 650 and Z 650, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has introduced the updated Versys 650 adventure tourer in India. The motorcycle retains the design and specifications of the outgoing model. However, it has witnessed a slight drop (3hp/3Nm) in power figures and a marginal increase (2kg) in weight. Here's our roundup.

Design Kawasaki Versys 650: At a glance

The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has an off-road friendly design, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, a raised windshield, and a split headlamp unit. The adventure tourer also sports an all-LED lighting setup and a digital-analog instrument console. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 218kg and is available in a Candy Lime Green color option.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill can generate a maximum power of 69hp and a peak torque of 61Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Versys 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?