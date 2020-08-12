Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 03:42 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW's X3 M will be launched in India by the end of August, according to Autocar. The high-performance SUV was supposed to be unveiled earlier this year but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
It will come with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine and offer a bunch of hi-end features that are synonymous with BMW M branded cars.
The BMW X3 M will have a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out kidney grille, a large front bumper, and side vents with black inserts. It will also sport adaptive LED headlamps and a quad exhaust system.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Further, the X3 M will have a wheelbase of 2,864mm.
The BMW X3 M will offer a luxurious cabin with a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging pad, Vernasca leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay as well as gesture control.
On the safety front, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.
The X3 M will draw power from a BS6-compliant twin-turbo straight-six mill that generates 480hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The M Competition variant will offer 510hp of maximum power.
According to BMW, the standard X3 M can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and offers a top-speed of 250km/h, which can be increased to 280km/h with the optional M Driver's package.
The BMW X3 M will be launched in India by the end of August and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.1 crore (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on Land Rover's Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Volvo XC90.
