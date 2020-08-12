BMW's X3 M will be launched in India by the end of August, according to Autocar. The high-performance SUV was supposed to be unveiled earlier this year but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. It will come with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine and offer a bunch of hi-end features that are synonymous with BMW M branded cars.

Exteriors BMW X3 M: At a glance

The BMW X3 M will have a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out kidney grille, a large front bumper, and side vents with black inserts. It will also sport adaptive LED headlamps and a quad exhaust system. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Further, the X3 M will have a wheelbase of 2,864mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW X3 M will offer a luxurious cabin with a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging pad, Vernasca leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay as well as gesture control. On the safety front, it should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

The X3 M will draw power from a BS6-compliant twin-turbo straight-six mill that generates 480hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The M Competition variant will offer 510hp of maximum power. According to BMW, the standard X3 M can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and offers a top-speed of 250km/h, which can be increased to 280km/h with the optional M Driver's package.

Information What about the pricing?