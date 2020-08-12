In a bid to improve its competitiveness in the compact SUV segment, Mahindra has revised the prices of the XUV300 model in India. The automaker has slashed the prices of all the models by up to Rs. 72,000 barring a couple of diesel trims that have actually received a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000. Here are more details.

Pricing A look at the new pricing

All the XUV300 models, except for some diesel variants, have seen a price-drop between Rs. 17,000-72,000. The range now starts at Rs. 7.95 lakh for the W4 (petrol) trim and goes up to Rs. 12.30 lakh for the top-spec W8 (O) AT (diesel) model. However, the diesel-based W4, W6, and W6 AT have become costlier by Rs. 1,000, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

Exteriors Recalling the Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 has an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. For lighting, it gets projector headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The XUV300 has a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity and entertainment, the SUV sports a 7-inch touchscreen console that offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a tire pressure monitor, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors to ensure the safety of passengers.

Information Power and performance