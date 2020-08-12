Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 06:17 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor's recently-launched SUV, the Hector Plus, is set to receive a price-hike of up to Rs. 50,000 in India, according to HT Auto.
The move is in line with the company's announcement made at the time of launch that the six-seater SUV would become costlier after August 13. At present, the Hector Plus starts at Rs. 13.48 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
MG Hector Plus has a sporty design, featuring an all-black grille, a muscular bonnet, and a silver-colored skid plate. It also offers an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels.
Moreover, it comes in six color options: Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, and Glaze Red.
The MG Hector Plus has a premium dual-tone six-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV also packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there are six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, traction control, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.
The MG Hector Plus comes with three BS6-compliant engine options: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid.
The diesel mill makes 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid motors belch out 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.
Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT automatic gearbox.
At present, the MG Hector Plus starts at Rs. 13.48 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 18.53 lakh for the top-spec trim (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The details about the price-hike should be announced by the company in the coming days.
