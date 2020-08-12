Ahead of its launch this festive season, MG Motor has teased the upcoming Gloster in India. According to the teaser, the full-sized SUV will come with a host of hi-tech features like a collision avoidance system (CAS), autonomous parking, and emergency braking. For the uninitiated, the MG Gloster made its debut in the country at the 2020 Auto Expo. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Since 2019, we have been pushing the boundaries to bring you the future of connected car technology. As we enter a new phase, we are excited to bring a new wave of smart mobility. Presenting the MG Gloster with Next-Gen Automotive Technology. The future is exciting! #MGGloster pic.twitter.com/TCfA1nogJZ — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) August 12, 2020

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The upcoming MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will feature a large octagonal grille with chrome-finished horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will get blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will have quad exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and a roof spoiler.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the MG Gloster are yet to be revealed. However, it will offer a premium cabin with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and an internet-enabled touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV will also pack a host of sensors and cameras to offer safety features like autonomous parking, emergency stop, and collision avoidance system (CAS) among others.

Engine Power and performance

The engine options on the MG Gloster have not been revealed yet. However, it should get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 220hp of power and 360Nm of peak torque, and a diesel mill that churns out 212hp/480Nm. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?