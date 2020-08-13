In a bid to bolster sales, Volvo has announced a 'Hassle-Free Offer' on its most affordable SUV, the XC40. As part of the offer, the company is providing benefits worth Rs. 4 lakh, including a discount of Rs. 3 lakh and free accessories worth Rs. 1 lakh. Notably, the regular price of the XC40 is Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo XC40: At a glance

The XC40 has an eye-catching design, featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. It also gets adjustable LED headlamps and L-shaped taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B pillars, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Information Power and performance

The Volvo XC40 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder powertrain that generates 187hp of maximum power at 4,700rpm and a peak torque of 300Nm at 1,400-4,000rpm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by an 8-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volvo XC40 offers a luxurious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a wireless smartphone charging facility. The SUV also packs a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a lane assist feature, and an emergency braking system.

Information What about the pricing?