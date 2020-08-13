As a special edition of its Freestyle sub-compact SUV, Ford has launched a new Freestyle Flair model in India. It is based on the top-spec Titanium+ trim and offers updated styling as well as sporty interiors. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged. As for pricing, it starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh for the petrol model. Here's our roundup.

Looks Ford Freestyle Flair: At a glance

The Flair model comes as a sportier version of the Freestyle, featuring a blacked-out grille, roof, and alloy wheels, along with a glossy red finish on the OVRMs, roof rails, and skid plates. On the sides, it gets red and black graphics that complement the blacked-out B pillars and wheel arches. The sub-compact SUV also offers automatic headlights and a rear window defogger.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Freestyle Flair is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel. The former produces 96hp of power and 119Nm of peak torque while the latter makes 100hp/215Nm. The transmission duties are managed by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The sporty aesthetic of the exteriors is carried forward in the cabin as well. Inside, the Flair variant offers an all-black dashboard, dual-tone fabric upholstery, and red accents on the door handles. It also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for FordPass connectivity suite, automatic climate control, automatic wipers, a multifunctional steering wheel, a rear-view parking camera, and six airbags.

Information How much does it cost?