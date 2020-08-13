South Korean auto giant Hyundai has launched the new Elantra N Line as a performance-oriented version of the standard Elantra sedan. The N-branded model features an edgy design language, a premium cabin with several electronic driving aids, and a turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine. It is slated to arrive in the US in December. Here's our roundup.

Looks Hyundai Elantra N Line: At a glance

The Elantra N Line retains the aggressive styling of the standard model while featuring some N-branded design elements to give it a head-turning look. It has a massive black grille, angular air dams, sleek headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs, B pillars, as well as side skirts. On the rear, it has an integrated spoiler, a dual exhaust, and an N-Line rear diffuser.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Elantra N Line draws power from a 1.6-liter Smartstream turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp of power and 265Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are managed by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gerarbox with paddle shifters.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Elantra N Line has a five-seater cabin with back upholstery, contrast red accents and stitching, automatic climate control, N-branded sport seats, and alloy pedals. It also sports a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and another similar-sized screen that serves as the infotainment unit. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill assist, and a Vehicle Stability Control system.

Information Pricing and availability